Residents alert: frogs and toads on the march across Horsham

Worried residents are sounding a warning over frogs and toads on the march on roads across the Horsham area.

People in Southwater, Partridge Green and Pulborough say that many frogs and toads have been found dead on roads in the area.

Experts say that it is the start of the breeding season and the amphibians are battling their way back to their ancestral breeding ponds.

People have taken to social media to express their concern after the bodies of many of the creatures were spotted on roadways.

Some residents in Southwater think the frogs and toads could be trying to make their way to Southwater Country Park. Some have stopped to help the creatures - seen in Worthing Road and Cripplegate Lane - to make a safe crossing over the highway.

One said they had previously seen hundreds in their garden. Others are calling for signs to be put up as a warning to drivers. There are fears that some motorists might swerve dangerously to avoid the creatures.

Sussex Wildlife Trust says it is the start of the breeding season. WildCall officer Charlotte Owen said: “Frogs and toads overwinter on land and move back to the water to spawn as soon as the weather gets milder, which could be any time from January onwards.

“Frogs generally arrive in ponds slightly earlier than toads - and we already have some reports of frogspawn in the county - but toads are particularly at risk because they may migrate over significant distances to return to their ancestral breeding ponds.

“In many cases their traditional routes are cut across by roads and other man-made barriers, which can result in huge numbers dying or being injured as they try to cross.

“This is a big issue because both frogs and toads have experienced significant population declines in recent years.

“On average, toads have declined by 68 per cent over the last 30 years in the UK and declines have been even more pronounced here in the south east of England.

“The charity Froglife runs the Toads on Roads project to try and counteract this. They manage a database of known toad crossing points and help to coordinate volunteer ‘toad patrols’ to help toads cross the road safely.

“People can find their nearest toad patrol, register a toad crossing and get involved as a volunteer toad patroller via the Froglife website: https://www.froglife.org/what-we-do/toads-on-roads.”