Resident’s anger over bin collection mix-up

A frustrated Horsham resident has expressed his anger after only having a set of bins emptied twice in more than two months.

James Smith has had both his paid-for brown bins emptied on two occasions since April.

The 77-year-old is on the council’s assisted collection list and lives in Greenfields Close, although his bin collection point is located on Lambs Farm Close.

Since the change to fortnightly bin collections both roads are now served by alternate collections meaning when household waste is collected for residents in Lambs Farm Close, garden waste is collected by a separate crew in Greenfields Close and vice versa the following week.

James said he had questioned crews on why neither was collecting his brown bins, with both refusing to take responsibilty, despite him paying nearly £70 for them to be collected.

He said: “I just think it’s totally out of order. I should not be put in this situation.”

James rang up Horsham District Council in May after not having his bin collected for more than a month.

He said he was told he was on the Greenfields Close collection but after explaining it would be easier for the Lambs Farm Close crews to collect his bin he was told he had been switched.

A crew came out that day and emptied all of his bins including his recycling and household waste.

After another month of his brown bin not being emptied he spoke to the council again.

He said: “It was supposed to have been resolved. This is what I told them from the start - fortnightly collections do not work or they don’t always work because it will end up being a monthly collection.”

He added he had been left more frustrated as one crew had been emptying his household waste since April.

The council said it had since visited James and agreed to change the collection rounds to ensure the bins were ‘collected correctly’.