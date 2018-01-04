Report says Crawley house prices rising fast

Crawley’s average house prices rose by 10.4 per cent last year - the fourth highest rise in the UK - according to a report by Halifax.

Only Cheltenham (13 per cent), Bournemouth (11.7) and Brighton (11.4) had higher rates of increase. The UK average was 2.7 per cent.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax commented: “A number of towns and cities have recorded significant rises in house prices over the past year, with all of the top 20 performers recording growth of at least double the national average.

“Unlike last year, the top performers are not exclusive to London and the South East, with the top spot now belonging to Cheltenham in the South West, and towns in East Anglia, East Midlands, North West, Wales and Yorkshire and the Humber also making the list.”