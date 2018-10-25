Renewable energy to be discussed at climate action talk in Steyning

Renewable energy will be the topic of discussion at the next Green Drinks talks run by the Steyning 10:10 Climate Action Group.

Mark Stevenson, managing director of Arundel firm Bright Spark Energy, will be talking about subjects such as the future for domestic solar in the UK, solar PV in schools and the Steyning Downland Scheme’s Gateway building, where it sponsored a solar PV and battery storage project.

The talk will be at Steyning Cricket Club on Wednesday at 7.30pm. These Green Drinks meetings are on the last Wednesday of each month, as a way to learn more about green issues, meet like-minded people and help to make a difference to the planet.

Mark said: “As a national company based in Arundel, we always enjoy engaging with the local community.

“Solar PV is something I have been passionate about for ten years and we are looking forward to the end of the feed-in tariff to shift the focus onto energy saving rather than maximising subsidies.”

There will be a quick overview on the back story of the Gateway building, before giving information on how it works, how cost-effective small off-grid systems are and what the practical challenges can be, as well as the applications for people’s own garages and sheds.

Mark will also discuss the background to rising energy prices in the UK, the impact of the end of the feed-in tariff and new technologies such as solar PV battery storage and electric car charging.

Another topic explored throughout the evening will be how solar PV can generate savings to be invested back into teaching and learning, and how schools are working with energy firms currently.

Doors open at 7.30pm with the talk starting at 8pm. Anyone is welcome and there will be a voluntary donation at the door.

The Steyning 10:10 Climate Action Group is a voluntary organisation that campaigns for action to address climate change.

The group runs the Greening Campaign in Steyning, Bramber and Beeding with the aim of bringing the whole community together and take action to make a real difference about climate change and the environment.

For more information about the group and future Green Drinks talks, visit www.1010steyning.org

