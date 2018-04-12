Rediscover Balcombe Place at big launch party

The historic Balcombe Place is being renovated back to its former glory.

To celebrate the revamp the public are invited to a big launch party on May 12.

Managing director Emma Frances Sargeant said: “Balcombe Place is an incredible building that is being turned back into a home and available for events throughout the year.

“A lot of renovations have been needed to save the building and restore back to its former glory.

“The event starts at 7:30pm and we hope to cut the ribbon at the start.

“The event is not only in celebration of the renovation but it is in support of the three brilliant charities that we are supporting: Help for Heroes, Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and Chestnut Tree House.”

To find out more visit www.balcombeplace.com/upcomingevents