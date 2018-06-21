Red Oaks mark national cupcake day

National cupcake day has been a real treat for residents at Red Oaks in Henfield.

Sweet-toothed staff and residents got out their aprons and mixing bowls to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The day, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society, encourages groups and individuals to host a cupcake day to raise money for the charity.

Any funds raised will be put towards finding the cure for dementia.

Dedicated cupcakers have raised £1.4 million since 2016.

This year the charity hopes to raise even more to continue to support those affected by dementia.

Baking is a much-loved hobby for many people who live and work at Red Oaks.

The team used the occasion to host a celebration of all things cupcake for residents, their families and invited guests got to enjoy.

The team were invited to bake a maximum of six cupcakes and minimum of two, with the cakes being judged on the day by regional director Celia Lee.

In total there were 16 entries from residents, staff and family members and the tension mounted as the tasting began.

The lucky winner to come out tops was healthcare assistant Chelsea Selsby with her cupcake being presented within an ice cream cone!

Celia Lee said: “There was some fierce competition which I had the delight of tasting, it was lovely to see all the enthusiasm that had gone into making such a wonderful array of cakes.”

Linda Ryan, general manager at Henfield, said: “There are a lot of enthusiastic bakers at this home who really demonstrated their talent and made some fantastic treats for everyone to enjoy.”