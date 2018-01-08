Recycling your Christmas tree

Haskins Garden Centre in Snowhill is encouraging locals to recycle their Christmas tree by dropping them off at Haskins.

The popular garden centre is acting as a drop off recycling point for real Christmas trees to help get rid of trees in an eco-friendly way. Haskins will take the old trees until Monday, January 15 and turn them into wood chippings for other people to use in their garden.

Lisa Looker, brand director at Haskins Garden Centres, said: “A large proportion of real trees end up in landfill year on year, so we’re encouraging our customers to do the planet a favour and recycle their tree.

“Leaving real trees in general waste will contribute to landfill, so we are offering a more sustainable option with somewhere they can easily drop off their Christmas tree. Remember to remove all tinsel and decorations, as well as any pots or stands, before bringing your tree to us.”

Haskins Garden Centre Snowhill is located in Copthorne, Crawley. Visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information.