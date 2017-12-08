Record crowd turns out for BilliFest

Another record crowd exceeding 2,000 people packed Billingshurst High Street on Saturday (December 2) for this year’s BilliFest Family Fun Day & Christmas Fayre.

Some 250 children visited Santa and his elves after the winner of the BilliFest Poster Painting Competition opened the event to the sound of St. Mary’s bells.

Musicians to entertain the crowd

The High Street was closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm and more than 40 gazebos were erected by dawn. The Christmas tree, electrical supplies and tables and chairs were brought in by the Billingshurst Community Partnership’s organizing committee as the sun rose, and the aroma of the hog roast filled the morning air as stallholders set up for the 10am opening.

They offered everything from cheeses to Christmas wreathes, and from hand-made pottery to cuddly toys and craft beers. The Scouts & Guides were there too as were a number of churches and charities.

Ken Johnson, chairman of the Billingshurst Community Partnership’s BilliFest organising committee, said: “More than ever, Billingshurst families and friends in the area turned out in force for our biggest community event at this festive time of year.

"We hope that everyone enjoyed it. We are indebted to our working committee, stallholders and to our principal sponsors, The Big Lottery. Also, we thank our Main Sponsors: Devine Homes, COCO’s Style, Lions, and The King’s Head plus, our Supporting Sponsors: Riverdale Developments, Truffles, and Billingshurst Chamber of Commerce.”

Dancing in the street