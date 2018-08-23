Record breaking Ardingly College students achieve ‘astonishing’ GCSE results

The hard work and extra studying has paid off for youngsters at Ardingly College after picking up the best set of GCSE grades in the school’s history.

Nearly three quarters of the students achieved grades between 9-7 (A*-A) a big leap on last year’s total which was around 66 per cent. According to the school of the 109 people to take the exams more than 500 grade 9s were achieved with all girls at the school picking up at least one A*.

Ardingly College celebrate record breaking GCSE results

There was also a growth in grades between 9 and 6 (A*-B) and more youngsters passing with grades between 9 and 4 (A*-C).

Ardingly College Headmaster Ben Figgis said: “Across the country this year group has had to adjust to new GCSE courses and exams, and had to prepare for their exams without the usual number of past papers to help them. In this context the grades achieved by Ardingly pupils are astonishing.

“The new top grade of 9 was introduced to reward the very top performers, so for our GCSE cohort of 109 to achieve over 500 grade 9s is a sign of real academic distinction.”