Reality TV dating show is ‘a dream come true’

Model Louise Maggs had ‘a dream come true’ when she appeared on the reality TV dating show Take Me Out on Saturday.

Louise, from West Chiltington, failed to find Mr Right on the show - but was not too downhearted because she met her television hero: master matchmaker Paddy McGuinness.

“I’ve always loved Paddy so it was amazing seeing him,” Louise said today. “I was just star-struck.”

Louise, who had been single for six months when she signed up for the show, joined a line-up of Paddy’s ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies hoping to meet the man of her dreams.

Animal-loving Louise, 28, runs a dog walking business and has a pet wallaby called Bebe, two pet geese called Goosy and Lucy and pet dogs Daisy and Ozzie.

Saturday’s TV show showed how Louise made it down to the final Take Me Out two. “And I got ‘love at first sight’ twice.”

She said later that she ‘absolutely loved’ the show. “It was good fun, a dream come true. The best exeperience of my life.”

And, although she didn’t win and get to go to the love island of Fernando’s with a handsome hunk, Louise is far from broken-hearted.

She revealed that she now has a new man in her life who she’s been dating for ‘a couple of weeks.’

“It’s early days so I’ll see how it goes.”

She met boyfriend Charlie Smith - son of a local dog owner - during her work as a dog walker.

As well as her dog walking business, Louise describes herself as a ‘part time princess at parties’ dressing up as Elsa, Cinderella and Aurora.

“I dress up as one of the Disney princesses for children’s birthday parties. They love it. It’s really sweet because they believe you are a real princess. I love children as well.”

Louise, who has a degree in animal management, also adores her pets.

She ended up with her pet wallaby Bebe after her dad, an architect, found himself with six of the marsupials obtained from a client’s wallaby farm.

And her dog walking business keeps her busy - and her figure in trim.

“I’m out walking dogs all day and that keeps me fit,” she said.

Louise, who has undertaken promotional modelling work, previously competed as Miss West Sussex for the Miss Earth competition.

She has also worked as an actor and dancer and lists her celebrity crush as adventurer and animal-lover Ben Fogle.

Take Me Out in which Louise featured was screened on ITV on Saturday, but was recorded in November.

“It was funny to watch it back on TV on Saturday,” said Louise.

Take Me Out is now celebrating its tenth series, and has already been responsible for seven weddings and three babies.