Re-arranged Horsham Pancake Races set for tomorrow

The postponed Horsham Rotary Pancake Races are due to be held tomorrow (Tuesday April 10).

The town centre event was due to take place on February 13 but was postponed due to heavy rain and high winds.

The re-arranged tenth annual pancake races will be held in the usual venue, the Carfax.

And the weather forecast is looking pretty good - cloudy conditions but the overnight rain clearing early in the morning.

The races will have teams from Horsham businesses, charities and other organisations, all helping to make the charity event a big success.

Cups and prizes will be awarded to the winners on the day.

There will also be several colourful mascots from far and wide competing in egg and spoon Races for the Ringway Cup.

