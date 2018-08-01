Rain clears for a bright day in Bury as church fete raises thousands

The Bury Church fete held last weekend was blessed with a break in the rain for a fabulous afternoon for all visitors.

Packed with stalls of local produce, food, the Famous Fashion Boutique and games galore for children, the fete delivered outstanding entertainment on a breezy summer’s afternoon.

Homemade cakes were a certain winner at the fete SUS-180731-161935001

The fete, which supports the upkeep of four churches in the benefice, was overseen by Father Peter Mallinson who said: “Once again, we cannot thank the visitors enough for supporting us this year with their amazing patronage, and all our hard working volunteers, without whom this fete clearly wouldn’t be possible.

“I am humbled by the generosity of those who visit each year and the work that goes on year-round to make this such a great success.”

Visitors were entertained by the Petworth Town Band, Birds of Prey, the Petworth Singers and circus entertainers, all of whom were very well received, while many enjoyed a glass of beer or wine on the new Terrace Bar, with stunning views across the river Arun to the Downs.

The fete raised over £9,000 with the new jewellery stand and beauty bar, where bargains were to be had, being particular successes. The Famous Fashion Boutique, plants, tombola, books and bric-a-brac were all enthusiastically supported and are set to make a return in 2019.

The 'Famous Fashion Stand' was a big draw for visitors on the day SUS-180731-161925001