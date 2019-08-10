Rail services disrupted due to high winds

Fallen trees and high winds are causing severe disruption on the rail network today.

Trees blocking sections of railway between Lewes and Haywards Heath and between Ford and Barnham have now been removed although disruption to services may continue for some time.

Train crews displaced by the disruption may lead to further cancellations, Southern Rail has warned.

Replacement bus and taxi availablilty between Ford and Barnham has been ‘very restricted’, with passengers encouraged to use alternative local buses.

Services through Hampden Park via Eastbourne have been delayed due to a tree on the line.

Speed restrictions are in place across the whole of the network due to high winds.

An unrelated speed restriction is also in place between Hassocks and Preston Park due to defective track.