Rail lines blocked between Ford and Barnham

Two fallen trees have blocked railway lines between Ford and Barnham.

Southern Rail has confirmed services unable to run between the two stations.

Services between Chichester and Worthing are affected as a result, with trains being diverted.

Southern Rail has said Network Rail engineers are en-route to remove the trees ‘as soon as possible’.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative routes between Brighton, Hastings and London and on Stagecoach Route 700 between Brighton and Portsmouth.

Engineering work today is also underway between Billingshurst/Horsham and Three Bridges, and between Horsham and Dorking.