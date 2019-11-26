Rail disruption update after heavy flooding between Horsham and Three Bridges

All rail lines have reopened between Horsham and Three Bridges following heavy rain flooding this afternoon (Tuesday), according to Southern Rail.

Southern, which earlier warned that services running through the stations will be cancelled or delayed, has now issued an update on the disruption.

Southern Rail

A spokesperson said: “All lines have now reopened following heavy rain flooding the railway between Three Bridges and Horsham. Trains may be cancelled or delayed as services return to normal. This is expected until 6.30pm.

“You should continue your journey as usual this evening if you’re travelling between Horsham and Three Bridges, however, please be aware that some services may still be altered at late notice.

“You’re recommended to check before you travel for up to the minute train service information. Southern and Thameslink are currently working to restore a full service as quickly as possible.”

Providing more information about the flooding, the spokesperson added: “Earlier flooding in the Littlehaven area meant that services were temporarily unable to run between Horsham and Three Bridges.

“The flooding has since cleared, meaning trains are able to start running again, however, delays are still present due to the number of trains this had affected earlier.”

