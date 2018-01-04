RAIL ALERT: Disruption to services at Horsham

Multiple incidents along the railway lines are causing disruption to services travelling through Horsham this morning (January 4).

National Rail said branches hitting trains, faults on the tracks and a passenger being taken ill had all contributed to delays between Horsham and Redhill.

Many services are subject to short notice alterations or even cancellations and the disruption is expected to last until midday.

Earlier this morning National Rail said a branch struck a train between Wallington and Waddon. The train later formed a late running service to Tonbridge via Redhill and caused delays.

A fault then occurred on the 08:26 Bognor Regis to London Victoria service as it was attaching at Horsham.

An operational incident between Arundel and Angmering led to further disruption whilst a platform became temporarily blocked whilst waiting for a crew member at Redhill.

A passenger was also taken ill at Clapham Junction.

A spokesman for the rail network said: “Due to a number of incidents today between Redhill and Horsham, train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 12:00.”