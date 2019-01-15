Quiz to raise cash for Crawley hospitals

The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals is holding a quiz evening.

It will be at the The Apple Tree, West Green Drive, Crawley, RH11 7DL, on Tuesday, February 19. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Crawley Hospital

A spokesman said: “There will be teams of six but don’t worry if you don’t have a team. Just come along and we can make up a team.”

Tickets: £9 with buffet. To book a ticket, call Maria on 01293 403432.

