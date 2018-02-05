Pupils sparkle at music exchange

Twenty-one students from Cranleigh Abu Dhabi arrived on Thursday January 18 and enjoyed a four-day music exchange with us, following the very successful music tour to Abu Dhabi in the Easter holidays 2016. Musicians from Cranleigh Prep enjoyed a fantastic collaborative festival of music making with pupils from Cranleigh School and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi.

A choir of singers from Cranleigh Abu Dhabi linked with the prep school’s chamber choir and a group of wind and brass players from Cranleigh Prep and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi worked with the senior school’s Symphonic Wind Band.

This culminated in three performances; a lunchtime concert for soloists and small groups, an open mic evening for contemporary performers and a huge big band supper dance full of energy and sparkle.

Catherine Beddison, Head of Creative Arts, said “It was remarkable to see how much everyone grew in musical knowledge during the visit and how the spirit of friendship and shared interests blossomed between the pupils.

“The international language of music spoke strongly to everyone who was lucky enough to be a part of the visit and we look forward to our next collaborative project.”