Pupils raise funds in a burst of colour

Cranleigh Prep School hosted their first ever colour run on Tuesday March 20.

The energy levels were high and the excitement was contagious.

The event started with an energetic warm up that was followed by an explosion of colour as the pupils released their pouch of paint.

Pupils then embarked on a 2km course in the prep school grounds that involved more powder paint at four separate stations. Both staff and pupils resembled rainbows by the end of the route.

The school has raised an amazing £3,100 for the Marsabit project, a charity which supports conservation and education initiatives for communities living around the Marsabit Forest in northern Kenya.

Its objectives are to provide the children with school uniforms, classrooms and teachers, whilst also preserving the environment and nature.

Emma Lewis, deputy head, who oversaw the whole event said: “A very big thank you to Mrs Hoctor-Duncan and her team, as well as the staff of Cranleigh Prep. It was wonderful to see so many parents supporting such an exciting and innovative event.”