Pupils publish first school paper

Pupils at Slinfold CE Primary School showed their news savvy skills when they launched The Slinfold Standard, their first school newspaper on Friday.

Having designed and written imaginative pages on technology, nature, sport, school news, and an interview with the head teacher, they also wrote about world news, fun facts and crafted games to play.

Pupils of Slinfold Primary

To support the text and make it even more interesting, the pupils also took photos and sourced relevant images, before deciding on how best to present them in the paper.

The paper’s editor said “It was really good making it together and I hope that everyone enjoys reading it as much as we did making it.”

Continuing to talk about the fun they had making the newspaper, the paper’s young journalists continued: “We have been working really hard to make this since February. Putting it all together and reading all the other articles was the best bit. All of us really enjoyed making the newspaper and we had lots of fun with it. We are really happy with what we have created and are proud to be selling it in our school.”

After several months of hard work, the schools proud newspaper club sold their creation to pupils after school on Friday. Promising on the front cover that ‘This magnificent newspaper will be jam-packed with reviews, news, exciting facts and it will certainly keep you entertained’, the money raised will be put towards more resources for the school.