Pupils learn about Maya culture

Year 6 pupils from Loxwood, Plaistow & Kirdford and Rudgwick primary schools all joined together recently for an action-packed day of learning.

All three classes are studying the ancient Maya civilisation, and were entertained and educated by ‘Mexicolore’ – a London-based organisation who bring Mexico and the Maya to life in schools and communities.

The pupils had the chance to play instruments or dress up, all whilst learning a host of fascinating facts.

“I really enjoyed blowing the horn,” said Alex

“It was fun and enjoyable dressing up, especially for the ball game,” said Millie.

“I learned that the punishments for children were very severe – they would be held over a fire of burning chillies if they were naughty!” said Tannah.

The pupils remained together during the afternoon to participate in craft activities prepared by the teachers.

Mrs Webber from Loxwood School said that the day was wonderful – not just for all we learnt about the Maya, but also as an opportunity for the pupils from the three schools to be together and form new friendships before going to secondary school.