Pupils celebrate GCSE success at Cranleigh School

Cranleigh School continues to maintain its record GCSE results as it marks another successful year.

Almost every pupil at the school (99 per cent) opened up their brown envelopes this morning to find out they had gained 5 GCSE between grades 9 to 4 (A*-C)

News

According to the school the overall pass rate was at 97 per cent with more than 50 per cent of students achieving a grade 8 or more (A*-A).

Overall more than 25 per cent of all grades were at grade 9 (A*+), 55 per cent were at grades between grade 9 and 8 and 68 per cent were between 9 and 7 (both A*-A).

English results were particularly high with 80 per cent of pupils achieving grades 9 to 7.

Deputy Head Academic, Mr David Boggitt, said: “We are delighted with these results, particularly given that staff and pupils have been working towards significant changes to the exams and the grading schema. We’d like to offer congratulations to all of our Year 11 pupils and to the Common Room who have worked so hard to help them achieve their goals.”

The school said Ollie Corbett, Ella Job and Jess McCormack achieved all top grades with a further 10 pupils picking up A*/9/8 in all their subjects. Those include Zoe Bickenson; Hebe Bodmer; Ross Kiely; Maya Magee; Peter Moor; Josh Moore; Archie O’Neil; Leila Slade; Katie St Johnston; and Aimee Williamson.

Headmaster, Mr Martin Reader, said: “Each year Cranleigh pupils prove it is possible to succeed without a narrow focus. Our Year 11s have already succeeded at the highest levels in sports, music and performance, and through clubs, activities, house life and charity work have developed into rounded and confident young people. We wish them all the best in their academic futures and are delighted that most have chosen to stay on to complete A Levels with us as well.”