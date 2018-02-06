Pupils all aboard for history trip

Pupils from Castlewood Primary School in Southwater recently enjoyed a day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and H.M.S. Victory to support their topic ‘storms and shipwrecks’.

The years 3 and 4 children began their day by exploring the museum and the artefacts there. They were particularly interested in the details about ships and battles.

Once on board The Victory, the students learnt about the different jobs that needed to be done while at sea: being the surgeon, looking after the captain, loading the canons to name just a few.

They explored the ship, visited the captain’s quarters and saw where Horatio Nelson died.

Despite the very wet and blustery weather, the children were able to stand on the dockside and compare H.M.S. Victory with modern day ships and aircraft.

Speaking about the day, Reuben, aged eight, said, “My favourite thing was where Nelson died.

“He was shot on the top deck and then brought down to the second deck where he unfortunately died because the musket ball went very deep in to his shoulder.”

Lesly Chiplin, Year 3 teacher and organiser of the visit, commented: “The pupils have learned so much that they can use when we’re back at school from this hands-on experience. There’s nothing like a visit to inspire their imaginations and make them think!”