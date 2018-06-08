Pupil presents ‘excellent’ oration at school speech day

Pupils from Chichester and Littlehampton played a key role in Christ’s Hospital school’s Speech Day, attended by the Rt Hon Lord Mayor and the Sheriffs of the City of London.

The Lord Mayor presented awards and prizes to Grecians (Year 13 pupils) who are now in their final term.

The Lord Mayor presents his prize to Peter (head pupil - Senior Grecian) for Leadership

Speech Day is one of the highlights of the School’s calendar when prizes and awards are presented by the Lord Mayor to senior pupils in their last year at school. One of the junior pupils who presented flowers to the Lady Mayoress (Evie) is from Littlehampton and the head pupil (Senior Grecian) who gave the oration is from Chichester

After the service in the Chapel, more than 700 parents, pupils and supporters watched 12 year olds Evie and Edem proudly step out to present flowers to the Lady Mayoress, Samantha Bowman, just before the March Past - an annual tradition when the drum majors leading the Band salute the Lord Mayor.

All the pupils then followed, marching proficiently with their ‘eyes right’. The young musicians of Christ’s Hospital’s famous band gave an outstanding performance – a prelude to the 2018/19 academic year when the band will celebrate its 150th birthday.

At the Prize Giving ceremony, senior pupils were presented with awards and prizes from generous supporters across the UK and overseas recognising academic achievement, leadership, international relations and outward bound activities. The highlight of the ceremony was the 10 minute oration given by the Senior Grecian (head pupil), Peter Batchelar, 18, to which the Lord Mayor warmly responded. Peter drew a comparison to his own journey through School with the design of Christ Hospital’s new sculpture in the city, its gentle curve reflecting the care and support provided for children and the older ones marching boldly into the future.

Presentation of flowers to Lady Mayoress

Simon Reid, headmaster of Christ’s Hospital, said: “I would like to thank the huge number of people who have worked so hard to make this very special day such a success. It was a pleasure to welcome the Rt Hon the Lord Mayor, Charles Bowman, parents and supporters to Christ’s Hospital to share with us the pleasure of seeing the senior pupils receive their well-deserved prizes and awards. Senior Grecian Peter Batchelar’s oration was excellent and the musicians in the Band and the Choir performed brilliantly.”