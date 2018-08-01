Pulborough Lunch Club waves farewell to chief washer-upper of 17 years

Pulborough Lunch Club, held on Wednesdays at the Village Hall, said goodbye to Jill Jones who had volunteered there for 17 years, mainly as chief washer-upper.

Together with her husband Peter they are moving from the area and their contribution to voluntary work in Pulborough will be greatly missed.

The club wishes them well.

The club is now looking for a rota of people to wash up on a monthly basis using the dishwasher from the beginning of September.

The session takes about two hours and lunch is included.

The club has members from Pulborough, Nutbourne, West Chiltington, Storrington, Bury and Amberley.

For more contact Louise Kaiser on 01798 831829 or email louisemkaiser@hotmail.com

For more volunteering opportunities visit pdcca.org.uk