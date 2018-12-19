Pulborough chef celebrates 60 years of cooking

René Kaiser who cooks for the weekly Pulborough Lunch Club is celebrating 60 years of cooking this year.

Born in Biberist in Switzerland, René started his apprenticeship in 1958.

After finishing his three-year apprenticeship he worked in various hotels in Switzerland and then headed to Sweden before arriving in England in 1963.

He became head chef at Gravetye Manor in 1964. Following various other head chef appointments in Surrey and Sussex, in 1971 with his wife Ann, he opened his first restaurant.

He ran the Four Seasons Restaurant at Felpham, near Bognor Regis, for four years before opening Stane Street Hollow Restaurant in Pulborough in 1975.

Keeping chickens, growing his own vegetables and fruits, the restaurant became a very popular and award-winning venue.

He ‘retired’ from Stane Street Hollow 20 years later in 1998 but has carried on cooking to the present day.

Cooking wholesome soups and meals for the 50+ members of the Pulborough Lunch Club, is his continued passion.

The lunch club wish to congratulation René on his achievement.

For more about the weekly Pulborough Lunch Club for senior citizens contact Louise Kaiser on 01798 831829.