Public urged to book seats for incinerator meeting

With deadline looming on plans to build an incinerator in Horsham the county council has announced limited places will be available to attended a meeting on the final decision.

An application to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy Facility at the former Wealden Brickworks site in Langhurstwood Road is set to be discussed next Tuesday (June 19).

The plans are one of the biggest to affect the area since the North of Horsham proposals and officers have recommended them for approval.

More than 1,160 representation letters opposing the application were submitted to West Sussex County Council along with a 4,500 strong petition.

Due to the huge public interest the council has launched a ticketing system on a first come first serve basis for the 75 seats available at the meeting - being held at the council chamber at County Hall in Chichester.

To apply for ticket contact democratic.Services@westsussex.gov.uk

Duncan Crow, Chairman of the County Council’s Planning Committee, said: “We appreciate that there is a high level of interest in this planning application and I would like to reassure everyone that we take our responsibility as a Waste Planning Authority very seriously, and that the committee will carefully consider all sides of the argument before making the final decision.”

The meeting will also be webcast live from 10.30am.