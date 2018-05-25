Public to quiz experts over incinerator plans

Residents will get the chance to quiz experts over controversial plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

Anti-incinerator protesters in Horsham

The plans have faced backlash from many residents with concerns raised over the size of the building, the impact on traffic and a potential increase in pollution.

Campaign to Protect Rural England will be hosting a meeting where residents will get the chance to quiz an expert panel on the application whilst also sharing their views.

It will be held at St Mark’s Church, St Mark’s Lane, Holbrook, on Saturday June 9 from 10.30am.

As well as the panel - made up of experts and local officials - there will also be a Q and A session where issues for and against the proposals will be discussed.

The county council has already received scores of objections with several parish councils and a major developer showing their opposition to the plans.

Liberty Property Trust, which is set to build 2,750 homes, new schools and recreational spaces at the north of the town, has raised concerns over the impact of the building while North Horsham Parish Council ‘strongly objected’ to multiple elements of the scheme.

In April dozens of people marched through the town in protest against the plans and a petition - created by campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham - has gained more than 4,500 signatures.

Britaniacrest responded to concerns stating campaign groups were ‘scaremongering’ over pollution fears and the facility was needed to ‘collect and reprocess’ plastics which are endangering wildlife.