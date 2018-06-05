Pub prepares for fun family event to support animal welfare project

The Blue Ship pub at The Haven near Billingshurst is taking its campaign to support an animal welfare project to a new level.

The pub is holding a Charity Fun Dog Show on Saturday June 30 to fundraise for Candy Cane Rescue.

Sophie Bailey at the Blue Ship said: ‘‘As a true animal lover and owner of a rescue greyhound myself - as well as many other rescue animals including ponies, a pig and a llama! - this is a cause that is close to my heart.

‘‘As soon as I found out about Candy Cane last year I just knew that we had to show our support. I was genuinely horrified to find out just how horrendously the greyhounds are treated, some of the photos and videos I have witnessed would reduce even a non-animal lover to tears.

‘‘We started off with charity boxes within the pub and our customers have been very generous with regularly adding small change to the boxes, the small amounts add up and Candy Cane are grateful for every single penny.

‘‘We are fortunate to have several acres of land at the pub and so I came up with the idea of holding an annual dog show fundraiser for this amazing cause.’’

Sophie explained: ‘‘Candy Cane Rescue was set in June 2017 up by Kerry Elliman, founder of Birmingham Greyhound Protection.

‘‘The non-profit organisation’s aim is to help provide a safe environment in which greyhounds rescued from the Chinese meat trade can be cared for.

‘‘Also, they repatriate them to the UK or Europe and find them loving homes.’’

Sophie added: ‘‘This is a hot topic currently with articles in the national newspapers recently and discussions on television to expose this previously unspoken horror.’’

The Dog Show at the Blue Ship is going to be a fun day out for all the family.

There will be 13 fun classes with rosettes to fifth place and trophies for the winners.

There will be an outdoor bar and barbecue, trade stalls, a raffle and more information about Candy Cane Rescue.

Sophie said: ‘‘We are currently looking for any local businesses who might like to donate a prize for the raffle or sponsor the event and have their details advertised on the day. We are also looking for any dog, animal, country living related small local businesses who would like to have a trade stand on the day to sell their goods in return for a small pitch fee.’’

All proceeds from the day will be donated in full to Candy Cane.

For further information contact Sophie via email to theblueship@hotmail.co.uk. More on the pub website at http://www.theblueship.co.uk/news-events/