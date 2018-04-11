Protest to be held in battle against incinerator

A protest walk is set to be held by campaigners battling against plans to build an incinerator in Horsham.

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham is staging a walk through the town centre this weekend in its bid to halt the proposals to create a new Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility in Langhurstwood Road.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward an application to build a the new 24-hour facility at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks.

The waste management firm applied to West Sussex County Council last year to create a similar facility but withdrew its application at the last minute.

No Incinerator 4 Horsham said this week: “An incinerator of this magnitude will devalue Horsham and surrounding areas and increase pollution.

“Residents from far and wide will meet to start a walk of protest through Horsham town to the Carfax bandstand for a rally and to hand out leaflets.

“This is a family event to raise awareness of the proposed incinerator planned for Horsham.

“We do not want Horsham to become the waste dump for the surrounding counties with a massive industrial incinerator that will not benefit local people and destroy what is a nice rural place to live currently.”

The protest walk will be held on Saturday April 14 from 11.30am and will start in the square outside Wilko at the bottom of West Street.

