Project’s plan to transform Horsham town centre for summer

The town centre is set for a spectacular summer thanks to a Horsham project.

Horsham in Bloom is gearing up to transform the town into a floral delight.

Horsham’s Year of Culture 2019 provides the ideal opportunity to make Horsham a delightful place for visitors, shoppers and residents alike.

Invitations have gone out to the town’s businesses and organisations inviting them to sponsor railing planters and hanging baskets throughout the town and already the response has been encouraging according to the group.

Peter Ind, spokesman for Horsham in Bloom, said: “Sponsoring a planter basket is an effective and original way to highlight your company profile.

“The name on a logo board will be in front of the people of Horsham for four months over the summer as well as on the Horsham in Bloom website and Facebook page.

“Sponsors will be able to generate publicity for themselves and the feel good factor created by the riot of colour throughout the summer and early autumn will in addition lend eye-catching background support during the Year of Culture 2019.”

The railing planters will enhance the railway station and the bus station and it is proposed, subject to take-up, that the hanging baskets should adorn the Carfax, Market Square, and West Street.

The cost for a railing planter (£195+VAT) and for a hanging basket (£175+VAT) includes the container, plants and compost, planting up, siting, watering, maintenance and removal.

The location of the basket or planter will be determined by the Parks and Countryside team at Horsham District Council, with whom Horsham in Bloom works in close partnership to make the venture a success.

Peter added: “Thank you to local businesses for helping to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in the town, especially this year to support the Year of Culture 2019. It all makes such a difference to the people in Horsham and its environs.”

A copy of the form is on the Horsham in Bloom website www.horshaminbloom.org.uk

For more information please email the group at hib.committee@gmail.com or alternatively phone 01403 253284