Prime Minister pledges to deliver ‘prosperity and security’ to Mid Sussex after Brexit

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames has been given a pledge by Prime Minister Theresa May on prosperity and security following Brexit.

In a question to Mrs May in the Commons this afternoon Sir Nicholas asked the PM “in a message from Mid Sussex” that if “despite the slings and arrows, inevitably, will she stick to her guns to deliver a Brexit that’s in line with the interests of our people, of their prosperity and their security?”

Theresa May assured Sir Nicholas: “That is exactly the aim of myself and my government.”

The pledge followed a statement by the prime minister on the talks held by the cabinet on Brexit at Chequers over the weekend which led to the resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and Foreign secretary Boris Johnson.