Pre-school children bury capsule to mark arrival at new site

Children at Thakeham Pre-School marked the arrival at their new site by burying a time capsule containing pictures for future generations to discover.

Oakford Homes, who are building neighbouring new homes in conjunction with Abingworth Developments, donated the time capsule to mark the pre-school’s arrival at Abingworth Meadows, in Storrington Road, Thakeham.

The children added a history of the pre-school, a staff photo and photos of the current intake of children before sealing the capsule and burying it in the corner of the outdoor play area of their new premises.

Thakeham pre-school manager Sharon Rance said: “It was wonderful to receive the time capsule from Oakford Homes.

“We asked all the children what they thought would be the best things to go into it for future boys and girls to discover one day.

“So as well as some of the special pictures that they’ve made, they voted for a Peppa Pig toy to go in and one little girl wanted to put a feather in there so we’ve included that too.”

The pre-school already forms an integral part of Thakeham village community and is set to prosper even further in its specially designed new building.

Abingworth Meadows will feature amenities for all generations, including football pitches, a cricket green with a pavilion, a village store and a new village hall, due to open later this year.

Coralie Thomas presented the time capsule to the pre-school on behalf of Oakford Homes. She said: “We are delighted to offer this gesture.

“Having such a wonderful pre-school at Abingworth Meadows is a real bonus for the growing community here and we’re delighted to see the children settling in so quickly to their new home.”