‘Pre-planned explosion’ near Southwater
Police have carried out a controlled explosion near Southwater.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:20 pm
In a statement on Twitter, Sussex Police said; “There has a been a safely controlled pre-planned detonation at a nearby site by military ordnance specialists - no risk to anyone at all and nothing to be worried about.”
This was in response to a query from a member of the public who asked: “Do I presume Southwater and surrounding areas just experienced a sonic boom, or is it something else to be more worried about?”
The County Times has asked Sussex Police to confirm if the explosion is linked to the firearms incident in Itchingfield.