A power cut in Amberley is due to be fixed within the hour, according to UK Power Networks.

The electricity firm said engineers were investigating a ‘high voltage overhead electricity line fault’ which caused the power cut at around 4.30pm.

An incident on the company’s website states power should be restored by 7pm.

This afternoon saw a warning from power company SSE of high winds tonight from Storm Eleanor, which may cause fallen trees and other disruptions.