West of Ifield homes ‘will urbanise a huge swathe of our neighbouring countryside’

Homes England's illustration of its proposed West of Ifield development

The motion, submitted by Josh Bounds (Con, Ifield) and seconded by Conservative leader Duncan Crow, will be considered at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (October 20).

It calls on chief executive Natalie Brahma-Pearl to write to both Homes England and Horsham District Council to set out the impact such a huge development would have on Crawley, its infrastructure and the environment.

Mr Crow said: “This Homes England proposal for up to 10,000 new homes west of Crawley will urbanise a huge swathe of our neighbouring countryside, remove Ifield Golf Course, and risks intolerable pressure on our already busy roads and on our public services such as GPs.”

While the site of the proposed development is in the Horsham district, the motion calls for Crawley to have an ‘ongoing influence’ throughout the entire process to protect the borough’s interests.

It also demands ‘maximum mitigation measures’ be put in place in an effort to minimise the damage caused.

Mr Crow added: “While we do need more housing, this does not mean that all proposed housing developments in all locations are suitable.

“Everything must be judged on its merits and brownfield sites and empty office buildings should always be the priority for development.”