University of Sussex to host BBC Question Time – here’s how to apply to be in the audience

BBC Question Time is coming to Sussex.

The University of Sussex in Falmer is to host an episode of the political debate show during the election campaign.

Host Fiona Bruce and a panel of to-be-announced guests will be appearing at the university campus on Thursday, November 14, less than a month before the country goes to the polls.

An audience of around 150 will be selected to watch the debate live with students, staff and city residents all able to apply for free tickets to attend.

Laura McDermott, creative director of Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts, said: “All elections are important but this one feels particularly significant, with Britain’s future in the EU still uncertain – so there’s certainly a lot at stake in this debate.

“We’re hopeful that those lucky enough to attend will hear and participate in a robust and impassioned debate but that participants on all sides will respect each other’s opinions and the right to speak their own minds.

“Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts has hosted a huge variety of events in my time here as Creative Director.

“We regularly host contemporary dance, theatre, music, film, discussion and debate. We’re happy to be hosting the flagship BBC panel debate again – last time they were here was in the weeks just following the EU referendum over three years ago.

“It’s a wonderfully versatile venue and we’re very proud to have this opportunity to open our doors to a national TV audience once again.”

This month, it is 50 years since the University of Sussex arts centre first opened its doors as The Gardner Arts Centre in November 1969.

It was reopened, under a new name – Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts – in honour of our former chancellor and film director and actor Sir Richard Attenborough, in 2016, following an £8million makeover.

If you are interested in being a member of the audience, visit here and select Brighton from the drop down list of venues.