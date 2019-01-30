Transition funding for West Sussex homeless charities facing cuts

Homeless charities across West Sussex will receive £750,000 in transition funding to help them cope with cuts to housing-related support services.

Back in December West Sussex County Council announced a reduction in the budget from £6.3m to £4.6m in 2019/20 and then to £2.3m in 2020/21.

This will affect a number of charities such as Stonepillow, Crawley Open House, YMCA Downslink Group and Turning Tides.

But the county council’s cabinet members have now announced they are allocating £750,000 to help organisations make the transition to the new arrangements.

The authority says the charities will be able to bid for funding to help with the transition to new models of working and partnerships.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of the county council, said: “We are acutely aware that making the changes required may be difficult for some organisations who help some of our most vulnerable residents.

“We have listened carefully to the feedback from the public, our partners and the select committee and have identified additional funds to help them during a potentially difficult transition.

“This funding could be used to help create some alternative and creative solutions to some very difficult problems. At all times West Sussex County Council adults’ services and the Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, Amanda Jupp, will be there to help.”

The revenue budget for 2019-2020 goes before Full Council on Friday February 15 for final approval.