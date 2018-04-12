Tory councillor’s retrospective plans withdrawn

A Tory councillor’s retrospective application for an agricultural storage building in Rudgwick has been withdrawn.

John Bailey, who represents the village on Horsham District Council, was seeking permission for the structure, which has already been completed, at Windacres Farm off Church Street.

His application was due to be discussed by HDC’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday, with planning officers recommending refusal, but it was withdrawn the day before.

According to an email from his agent: “I have just reviewed the submission with John Bailey and in view of recently received expert advice together with very recent changes to relevant ‘permitted development’ planning legislation (which came into force on 6 April 2018) he now wishes to withdraw the application.”

According to an officers’ report the applicant has stated the building would be used to store grain crop harvested from the land, farm machinery and agricultural materials such as fertilisers.

Other space would be used to store hay/straw bales and equipment.

The building would include a farm office and workshop area, with staff toilet facilities and a rest room.

Preliminary works on the adjacent Rudgwick Metals site, which has permission for 55 homes and commercial units, is underway.

Officers note previous prior approvals at the site granted in 2009 and 2012 have both expired and were for buildings of a smaller scale than the one built.

According to the application the new building is a replacement for one due to be demolished as part of the Rudgwick Metals development.

An email sent to council planning officers to objectors said: “Due to the retrospective nature of this application, I have informed the council’s planning compliance team who will consider the next steps.”

What do you think? Email the newsdesk.