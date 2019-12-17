Tories win Storrington and Washington council by-election

The Conservatives have retained the Horsham district council seat vacated by the leader of West Sussex County Council.

Paul Marshall stepped down from HDC on becoming leader of WSCC in October, with a by-election held on Thursday, the same day as the general election.

James Wright was elected the new district councillor for Storrington and Washington in the early hours of Friday morning.

He received 3,283 votes, compared to 1,344 for Lib Dem Alexander Beveridge and 924 for Labour’s James Monaghan.

A total of 56 ballot papers were rejected and turnout was 72.87 per cent.

Mr Wright, a 27-year-old who farms beef and sheep on the Wiston Estate where he and his wife Isobel have a tenancy, also works as a business development manager for an ag-tech company.

He said: “I don’t believe that being a councillor should be the reserve of the retired and the financially independent and being the youngest member of the council is a privilege.

“Turnout in Storrington and Washington was ten per cent higher than in the general and this shows how important local issues are for residents.

“There are big decisions to be made over the next three years and I am excited to represent their views in those discussions.”