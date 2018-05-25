Tories win Cowfold, Shermbury and West Grinstead by-election

The Conservatives have held their Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead seat after yesterday’s by-election.

It was called after the death of Horsham district councillor Roger Clarke in March 2018.

Conservative Lynn Lambert received 661 votes and was elected with 68 per cent of the total votes cast.

The other councillor for Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead is fellow Tory Jonathan Chowen, deputy leader at HDC and cabinet member for leisure and culture.

Kenneth Tyzack, standing for Labour, finished second with 158 votes, while Lib Dem David Perry came third with 148 votes.

The overall turnout was 23.45 per cent.