Tories retain control of Horsham District Council - but Lib Dems pick up seats

The Tories have retained control of Horsham District Council but with a reduced majority.

A boundary review meant the number of seats at the council have increased from the current 44 to 48.

Going into the election the Tories had 37 of 44, but now have 32 of 48.

The Lib Dems, who had five councillors going into Thursday, now have 13.

The Green Party pulled off the most unexpected results of the day, taking seats in both Steyning and Ashurst (Bob Platt) & Upper Beeding and Woodmancote (Michael Croker).

Independent Mike Morgan was re-elected in Henfield,

LIB DEM SUCCESS

In the expanded two-member ward of Broadbridge Heath Lib Dems Matthew Allen and Louise Potter were elected for the first time.

The Lib Dems also sweeped the seats in Denne, which is now a three-member ward rather than two-member ward previously.

Frances Haigh, who was a councillor between 2011 and 2015, returns alongside Ruth Fletcher and Belinda Walters.

In the newly-enlarged ward of Forest, David Skipp and Godfrey Newman return alongside newcomer Colin Minto.

Alan Britten, who defected from the Tories to the Lib Dems, switched from Roffey North and won this time in Roffey South.

The Lib Dems took both Roffey North seats with Anthony Bevis and John Milne elected.

The Tory incumbents who have not been re-elected were: Adrian Lee (Denne), David Coldwell (Upper Beeding and Woodmancote), Brian O’Connell (Henfield) and Matthew French (Broadbridge Heath).

New Tory councillors include Josh Potts (Henfield), Ian Stannard (Southwater South and Shipley), Roger Noel (Upper Beeding and Woodmancote), Richard Landeryou (Rudgwick), Chris Brown (Billingshurst), and Jack Saheid (West Chiltington, Thakeham and Ashington).