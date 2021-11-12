Sudden resignation of Horsham District Council leader

Horsham District Council leader Paul Clarke announced he is standing down

Conservative Paul Clarke succeeded Ray Dawe in May after the latter had been in post for almost a decade.

Announcing his decision in a statement this morning, Mr Clarke said: “I have decided to stand down as leader of Horsham District Council. I will however remain as a District Councillor for the Pulborough, Coldwaltham and Amberley Ward.

“I will continue to work as leader of the council until December 2021 when a new Leader will be elected. I wish to thank my council colleagues and our staff for all their support during my time as leader.”