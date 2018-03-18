‘Substantial and active response to Russian aggression’ needed, MP Soames says

Midsussex MP Nicholas Soames has called on the Prime Minister to act urgently following the poisoning on the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Russia has been accused as being behind the attack.

Nicholas Soames said today on Twitter: “This is the moment for for The Prime Minister to work urgently with our NATO partners to create a more substantial and active response to continued Russian aggression in Europe and elsewhere.”

The leaders of France, Germany, the US and the UK have issued a joint statement blaming Russia for carrying out the attack on the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil.

In an unusual step, the allies condemned Russia’s use of a nerve agent, warning it an “assault on UK sovereignty” that breaks international law and “threatens the security of us all”.

