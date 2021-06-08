South Downs towns and villages could be part of Shoreham constituency

Steyning along with other South Downs communities could become part of a Shoreham constituency

Currently Horsham is represented by Jeremy Quin, while Andrew Griffith is MP for Arundel and South Downs.

Today the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals for the public to have their say.

Horsham would gain Cowfold, Partridge Green, West Grinstead and Dial Post, but lose Ardingly, Balcombe, Pease Pottage and Handcross.

However the biggest changes would be to the Arundel and South Downs constituency.

Arundel would be paired with Littlehampton, while a Shoreham constituency would also cover Steyning, Henfield, Storrington, Ashington, Washington, Amberley, West Chiltington and Pulborough.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.