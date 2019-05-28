Slaugham plan to reach referendum - five years after first attempt

The Slaugham Neighbourhood Plan should finally reach the referendum stage, five years after its first attempt.

The plan, which is designed to control future planning in the area, fell at the first hurdle in 2014 when it was rejected by an examiner.

The reason? Certain parts of the plan ‘did not meet legislative requirements’, there hadn’t been enough consultation before the plan was submitted, and its assessment of housing need for the area had not been robust enough.

There were no such issues this time, with examiner Andrew Ashcroft clearing it for a referendum once a few minor modifications had been made.

The provisional date for the referendum has been set for Thursday July 25. If 50 per cent of residents are in favour of the plan, it will be ‘made’ – adopted – by Mid Sussex District Council.

The plan, which covers the period 2014-2031, includes two housing sites to the east and west of St Martin’s Close, the first for 30 homes and the second – listed as a reserve site – for 35 homes.

These sites have led to complaints from some residents who felt that effectively doubling the housing stock in the area would lead to traffic problems and put extra strain on schools and doctors.

Before the referendum can be held, the plan needs to pass muster with member of the district council’s cabinet.

It will be discussed at a meeting in the council chamber, in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday (June 3) at 4pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.