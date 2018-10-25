Public recycling bins trial for Horsham town centre

Public recycling bins are set to be trialled in town centres across the Horsham district.

The plans were announced last week by Philip Circus, Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling and cleansing, who is ‘confident that this is going to add to our recycling performance’.

The trial would be monitored and if successful could be rolled out further across the district.

Full details of the trial are expected to be published in the next few weeks.

Mr Circus said: “This is a further initiative which will further boost our already excellent record.”

Back in August it was revealed that the Horsham district had become the first place in West Sussex to reach the national recycling target of 50 per cent for domestic waste.

A council spokesman said: “Horsham District Council will be launching a trial of public recycling bins in town centres across Horsham district, enabling residents and visitors to recycle when they are ‘on the go’ doing their shopping.

“The results of this trial will determine if the service is expanded across more areas of the district. More details will be made available in due course.”

