Proroguing Parliament a ‘profoundly undemocratic act’

Boris Johnson’s plans to prorogue Parliament have been labelled a ‘profoundly undemocratic act’ by the Lib Dems’ Horsham general election candidate.

Parliament is due to be suspended from early September to mid-October, with a Queen’s Speech set to follow on October 14.

However the country is currently set to leave the EU on October 31 and fears have been raised about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The Government could attempt to force a general election if it suffers a defeat at the hands of MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

Louise Potter, the Lib Dems’ prospective parliamentary candidate for Horsham and a district councillor for Broadbridge Heath, has written to Horsham’s Conservative MP Jeremy Quin.

In her letter she said: “Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament in order to reduce the time available for MPs to debate the handling of Brexit ahead of the 31st October deadline, is a profoundly undemocratic act.”

“It denies the British people their fundamental right to be represented by their MP at a moment when our country’s future hangs in the balance.”

Speaking to the County Times Mr Quin said: “Parliament resumed this week. It will be sitting either side of the critical EU Council on 17th/18th October. It will continue to sit in the run up to our departure from the EU on 31st October – during which time I very much hope we will be debating a new deal.

“Both before the referendum and before the 2017 general election I pledged to implement what the country decided: the country voted to leave. I have consistently voted in the Commons for leaving on the basis of the deal agreed between the EU and UK. Having voted overwhelmingly to hold a referendum and overwhelmingly to trigger Article 50, Parliament blocked that deal without being able to agree any alternative.

“I voted to extend Article 50 to give Parliament more time but the referendum was three years ago and the country wants this resolved. I agree with the Prime Minister that we need to bring this to a head on 31st October. I also believe this maximises our chances of securing an acceptable deal.

“The Government is not only focussed on Brexit and I welcome the forthcoming Queen’s Speech. I believe its contents – in particular what we are hearing about schools and the police – will be widely welcomed.”