Promotion for Horsham MP in ministerial reshuffle

Horsham’s MP has been rewarded with a new Government role after the Conservatives’ general election victory.

Tory Jeremy Quin, who was first elected in 2015, was returned to Parliament last week with a majority of more than 21,000 votes.

He has received a promotion in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ministerial reshuffle.

Previously Mr Quin was in the whips office where he was Comptroller of HM Household.

He will now serve as minister in the Cabinet Office, which is a Parliamentary undersecretary role.

Mr Quin said: “I am absolutely delighted to take on this role. It is right at the heart of Government, helping to deliver the Government’s ambitious agenda.”

He succeeds Simon Hart, who has been promoted to serve in the Cabinet as Secretary of State for Wales.