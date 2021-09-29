Plans to give Horsham community hall a ‘green’ makeover

St Peter's Hall, Horsham

Much of the work at the council-owned St Peter’s Hall, in Three Acres, has already started, thanks to grant funding received in April.

A part-retrospective planning application has been recommended for approval at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday October 5.

The changes include the installation of two groups of solar panels – one on the roof of the nursery school building and one on the flat roof of the garage.

The building will also be made accessible to people with disabilities, with wheelchair ramps installed inside and a level access outside.

Other work includes re-roofing the main hall, installing an air source heat pump, and installing new windows and roof lights.

A report to the committee recommended that the application be approved.

It said: “Overall, the proposed works do not detract from the character and appearance of the building or the wider surrounding area, and would not adversely impact on the amenities of the adjoining neighbouring properties.

“Furthermore, the proposal incorporates a number of measures to combat climate change, in addition to measures to create a more socially inclusive asset to the community.”